Killeen police investigating deadly motorcycle crash on Stan Schlueter Loop

KILLEEN, Texas — A 24-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday after a crash involving a pickup truck on Stan Schlueter Loop, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Police said officers responded around 12:24 p.m. to the 400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop, also known as FM 3470.

According to the preliminary investigation, the 24-year-old man was traveling west on a black Kawasaki motorcycle.

Witnesses told investigators the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and passing between vehicles before the crash.

Police said a 40-year-old man driving a white Ford F-150 was also traveling west and was attempting to turn right into a driveway. As the pickup turned, investigators said the motorcyclist attempted to pass the truck on the right and struck the passenger side.

The collision threw the rider from the motorcycle, causing him to land underneath the pickup.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, according to police.

He was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:05 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered through the Department of Defense Medical Examiner.

Police have not released the victim's name pending notification of his family.

No other injuries were reported.

The Killeen Police Department's Traffic Unit continues to investigate the crash.