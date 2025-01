UPDATE: At around 4:39 p.m., police said they located the suspect and were still investigating the scene but lifted the shelter in place.

ORIGINAL: The Killeen Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 2700 block of Cunningham Room — police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Authorities are looking for a bald, Black male, last seen wearing a red shirt.

"If you see this male or have any videos of this incident, call the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830," police said.