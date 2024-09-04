Killeen police investigating a pedestrian fatality

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck while crossing Clear Creek Road on Tuesday at about 8:50 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of South Clear Creek Road, and upon arrival, they located a 38-year-old male in roadway with severe injuries.

The pedestrian was identified as Adrian Dominguez, and succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was crossing South Clear Creek Road west to east, when a sedan traveling south on Clear Creek Road in the inside lane, struck the pedestrian.