Killeen police ID victim in Thursday's homicide

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Police Department has identified the victim in Thursday afternoon's homicide case as 21-year-old Willie Bibbins IV.

Officers were dispatched at 4:40 p.m. to the 2100 block of N W.S. Young Drive in reference to a shooting victim — upon arrival they located an unconscious male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m.

Detectives are asking if anyone has information about this murder, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or click here.

Anonymous tips can also be made on the P3Tips App for iOS or Android — all information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Authorities are actively investigating and there is no additional information at this time.