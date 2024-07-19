Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBell CountyKilleen

Actions

Killeen police ID victim in Thursday's homicide

Police
KXXV
Police
Posted at 3:02 PM, Jul 19, 2024

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Police Department has identified the victim in Thursday afternoon's homicide case as 21-year-old Willie Bibbins IV.

Officers were dispatched at 4:40 p.m. to the 2100 block of N W.S. Young Drive in reference to a shooting victim — upon arrival they located an unconscious male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m.

Detectives are asking if anyone has information about this murder, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or click here.

Anonymous tips can also be made on the P3Tips App for iOS or Android — all information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Authorities are actively investigating and there is no additional information at this time.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Faces of Fort Cavazos

1:54 PM, Aug 16, 2022