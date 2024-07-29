Killeen Police Department asking the community for access to their security cameras

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen police are working to get community members who have security cameras, to give them access to those cameras through the KPD Connect program.

”The community and police department working together to be more proactive in identifying where the crime is occurring and when the crime occurs," said Chief Pedro Lopez with KPD.

"We’re going to have more evidence to put those bad people in jail."

James Parish owns Bill’s Muffler in Downtown Killeen, and says he likes the idea of sharing his camera footage with KPD.

”I wouldn’t care if they had I wouldn’t care if they had 24/7 access, but I'm not doing anything illegal,” Parish said.

He says she has already used his cameras to help KPD solve crimes for things like when a trailer was stolen, off his property or when guns would be fired across the street.

When 25 News told him he could register his cameras with KPD, he didn’t want to wait — together, 25 News reporter Adam Schindler followed the link on KPD’s website and made it happen.

He found the process easy to do.

”Yeah very simple, just simple questions,” Parish said.

This process puts the cameras on a list, so KPD can contact you for relevant footage of a crime.

This is being controlled by FUSUS technology, and there's an option to buy a device from FUSUS that gives KPD remote access to the cameras.

”It can give us real-time access to your cameras, but again, it’s dependent on the permissions you set for the cameras,” Chief Lopez said.

"So won’t have access unless you give us access to the cameras.”

This is different from city-owned cameras.

”Those are going to be 100 percent live,” Chief Lopez said.

“We can just pull up the camera on Rancier and WS Young and see what’s going on.”

Registering your cameras is free, but the FUSUS technology is not.