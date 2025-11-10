Killeen police arrest suspect in connection with three armed robberies, one suspect still on the loose

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen police have arrested a man in connection with three armed robberies at businesses in the same block over a two-week period, police said in a press release.

Mark Santiago was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm after investigators linked him to holdups that occurred on Oct. 26, Oct. 30 and Nov. 7 in the 1000 block of Lake Road, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Police said surveillance video from one of the robberies showed the same suspect displaying a gun and demanding money from employees. In one incident, the suspect was captured on video outside a store putting on a mask before entering.

Santiago's arrest came Thursday after patrol officers spotted him walking in the 1000 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard. When officers approached to speak with him, Santiago ran away, police said.

Officers quickly apprehended Santiago, who was carrying a handgun at the time of his arrest. He was initially charged with evading arrest on foot and unlawful carrying of a weapon before the robbery charges were added following an investigation by the department's Robbery/Homicide Unit.

Justice of the Peace Nichola James set Santiago's total bond at $320,000 during his arraignment. He was transported and booked into the Bell County Jail, where he was still in custody as of 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 10.

Police are still searching for a second suspect described as wearing a white hoodie. The department has released a photo of the individual and is asking for the public's help in identifying him.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or visit bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Tips can also be submitted through the P3Tips mobile app for iOS or Android devices.

All tips are anonymous and confidential. Rewards of up to $1,000 in cash may be available for information leading to an arrest.

