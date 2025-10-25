Killeen PD investigates hit-and-run, bicyclist hit by two vehicles & taken to hospital with critical injuries

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen police are investigating a hit-and-run after witnesses say a man riding a bicycle was hit by two vehicles early Saturday morning and was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to police, around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to the area of Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive in reference to a report of a bicyclist being hit by a vehicle.

Officers found a 58-year-old man lying the roadway with multiple injuries and he was taken to the Carl R. Darnall Army medical Center.

The preliminary investigation shows that the bicyclist was traveling eastbound in the 2900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard when he was hit by a newer model red Nissan sedan. The driver did not stop and render aid and drove off. Witnesses say that a large white pickup truck, possibly a Ram dually, traveling eastbound, also hit the victim and continued driving without stopping.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3Tips App for iOS or Android devices. All information is confidential, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.

The Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating this crash. No additional information is available at this time.