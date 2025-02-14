Killeen opens enhanced warming center during cold snap

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — In response to the forecast of plunging temperatures, the City of Killeen is teaming up with Friends in Crisis to establish an enhanced warming center at 412 East Sprott Street.

The shelter will operate from Tuesday, February 18, at 8 p.m. until Thursday, February 20, at noon. The city may adjust these hours as needed based on weather conditions.

Killeen activates a warming center when temperatures or wind chill factors are predicted to dip below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

Residents are also reminded that Killeen's public buildings, including City Hall, libraries, the Recreation Center, and Police Headquarters, are always open during regular business hours for anyone seeking warmth or shelter from the cold.

The city is welcoming water donations to assist in its efforts. Residents can drop off bottled water at any Killeen Fire Station or the North Precinct Police Station, located at 402 North 2nd Street.

For non-water donations, individuals should contact the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management at (254) 501-7706 to determine current needs.

