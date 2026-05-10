KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Residents near Old FM 440 in Killeen are taking matters into their own hands after a string of car break-ins and thefts left the neighborhood on edge.

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Killeen neighbors fight back against car break-ins near Old FM 440

Ashleigh Mascote said she has grown accustomed to finding her car disturbed after months of incidents in the area.

"We come out, we see our cars broken into, and then we kind of wait for somebody else to come out of the house, and we're like, hey, our cars were broken into again. Make sure you check your cars," Mascote said.

Neighbors say the crimes have ranged from stolen medication and money to entire vehicles, and many feel the situation has not improved.

"There's just more and more like crimes being committed here and it hasn't really gone down or gotten better at all," Cody Ponce said. "And there's also not an increase of police presence with this most recent incident," Mascote added.

The fear of confronting a thief has also weighed on residents.

"What am I gonna do if I come out there and see someone in my car? What if it's not just one person? What if it's multiple people? Like, it's, it's scary," Ponce said.

Mascote said she is working to set up a neighborhood watch and is encouraging her neighbors to invest in security cameras. With more surveillance now in place, residents hope to catch thieves on camera.

"They're going to get braver. The more that they see nothing being done about this whatsoever. They're going to get braver and they're going to try the next step," Mascote said.

The Killeen Police Department gave the following statement:

The Killeen Police Department is aware of recent concerns regarding reported Burglary of Motor Vehicles (BMV) incidents in the area of Baldwin Loop, near Old FM 440.

On April 10, 2026, two BMV incidents were reported in the 3200 block of Baldwin Loop. In both cases, the vehicles had been left unlocked, or a key fob to another vehicle had been left inside an unlocked vehicle. At the time the reports were taken, no evidence was collected on scene, no video surveillance was available, no items with identifiable serial numbers were documented, and no witnesses were identified. As a result, there was limited information available to conduct follow-up investigative efforts.

In reference to the additional dates provided, there were no reported BMV incidents in that area on November 18, 2025. One BMV was reported on January 13, 2026, in the same general area. In that case, the vehicle was also left unlocked, valuables were left inside, and similarly, no evidence, video surveillance, or witnesses were available to assist in identifying a suspect.

These types of incidents are often crimes of opportunity, in which individuals attempt to access unsecured vehicles or vehicles containing visible property. The ability to pursue investigative leads is largely dependent on the availability of evidence and information obtained at the time of the report.

The department recognizes that the most effective tool in reducing these types of offenses is an informed community taking proactive steps to prevent becoming a victim.

Steps Residents Can Take to Help Prevent BMVs and Assist in Identifying Suspects:

Always lock your vehicle, regardless of location.



Do not leave key fobs or spare keys inside any vehicle.



Remove all valuables from your vehicle, including firearms, wallets, purses, and electronics.



Do not leave any items in plain view.



Park in well-lit areas, especially during nighttime hours.



Park in locations visible from your residence when possible.



Install exterior lighting and or security cameras covering driveways and parking areas.



Ensure cameras are positioned to capture clear images of vehicles and individuals.



Keep a record of serial numbers for valuable property.



Report suspicious activity immediately, particularly individuals checking door handles or moving between parked vehicles.

Residents are also encouraged to use the Report It system (https://reportit.leadsonline.com/ [reportit.leadsonline.com]), which allows them to securely document personal property, including serial numbers, photographs, and descriptions. Having this information readily available in the event of a theft can significantly assist law enforcement in identifying and returning stolen property and increase the likelihood of meaningful follow-up.

If you become a victim of a BMV, report the incident promptly and avoid touching or moving items inside the vehicle until an officer has had the opportunity to process it for potential evidence. Preserving the scene, along with providing any available video footage, witness information, or identifiable property details, can significantly improve the likelihood of a case being assigned for follow-up and assist in identifying those responsible.

The Killeen Police Department encourages residents throughout the city to remain vigilant and take proactive steps to reduce opportunities for these offenses.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

