Killeen middle school teacher resigns following allegations involving a student

According to Killeen ISD, the district was made aware of allegations involving a teacher and a student at Eastern Hills Middle School on Jan. 22 — Killeen PD immediately began investigating these allegations.

"The teacher resigned on Jan. 23 and no longer works for the district," Killeen ISD said.

"The safety of every student is our highest priority, and the district is cooperating fully with law enforcement."

Authorities are encouraging parents to contact police at 254-336-2810 if they have any additional information.