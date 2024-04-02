Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King declares state of disaster ahead of Monday's eclipse

KILLEEN, Texas — Mayor Debbie Nash-King of Killeen issued a disaster declaration — effective immediately — during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday, in preparation for the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

A statement made by Mayor Nash-King at the press conference reads:

“The total solar eclipse is a breathtaking experience, however, it also brings with it certain challenges and risks that we cannot overlook. In light of the potential impact on our city, I am issuing a disaster declaration. This declaration is not meant to instill fear or panic, but rather to ensure that we are fully prepared to handle any contingencies that may arise during this time.”

"I want to emphasize the importance of unity and community spirit during moments of uncertainty. While the total solar eclipse may cast a literal shadow over our city, it is our collective resilience and determination that will see us through any challenges we may face."

According to officials, Fire Chief Jim Kubinski says the state of disaster "will assist the Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management in its coordination and collaboration efforts with the Texas Division of Emergency Management if and when the city is in need of state assistance for this event, so having this declaration in place will facilitate the opportunity for any possible state assistance."

Killeen's Police Chief Pedro Lopez also reminded the community that Killeen PD and Killeen FD will have additional resources allocated to the events, and both departments have "canceled all days off, as they are prepared to respond to any unplanned event".

Director of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Peter Perez recommends that the community visit the Killeen Solar Eclipse site here, the Convention and Visitor's Bureau Eclipse site here, and encourages everyone to sign up for emergency notifications here.