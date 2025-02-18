Killeen joins the ranks of Music Friendly Texas Certified Communities

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — To enhance its cultural and economic landscape, Killeen has officially been designated as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Governor Greg Abbott announced the recognition Tuesday, marking Killeen as the 74th community to receive this certification from the Texas Music Office (TMO).

The Music Friendly Texas program, inaugurated in 2016, is the first of its kind in the nation. It aims to stimulate economic development tied to the music business while fostering job creation in cities across Texas.

“Music is integral to the Texas brand and our cultural heritage," commended Governor Abbott. "Communities that embrace this designation are pivotal in attracting and developing local music industries, which contributes to job creation and economic growth. The Texas music industry currently supports 196,000 permanent jobs and generates more than $31.7 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we’re committed to working alongside every community in Texas to cultivate a more robust and prosperous state.”

Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Jessica Gonzalez said, “This recognition honors our cultural richness and the creativity of our local artists, past, present, and future. I am deeply grateful to everyone involved in this effort and eager to see Killeen flourish as a hub for music, art, and community connection.”

To celebrate this achievement, Killeen will host a Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony on February 22 during the Motown in Downtown Music Festival. The event will feature city officials, community leaders, and a presentation by TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro.