Killeen ISD to host HBCU Job Fair for seniors

KILLEEN, Texas — KIlleen ISD will be hosting an HBCU Job Fair on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Killeen High School.

HBCUs like Prairie View, Texas Southern, and Florida A&M will be in attendance.

“I don’t think a lot of people know about HBCU's were talking to some of my friends — they didn’t even know what the acronym meant — so having a job fair and even a college fair on top of that it just opens does and opens our eyes to opportunities we didn’t know we had," said Alessio Bedrington, KISD Senior.

Organizations like the Divine Nine and jobs in the area will be there recruiting students. This opportunity is open to any student classified as a senior, just make sure you bring your student ID.

“This opportunity for seniors because it is just that an opportunity and we want to help make those connections, connections they may not have any idea about all of these employers that are out there that are ready to hire,” said Angenet Wilkerson Director of Student District Community Relations.