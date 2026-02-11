Killeen ISD staff members removed from elementary school campus following physical altercation

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A physical altercation involving three staff members at Alice W. Douse Elementary School in Killeen has prompted an investigation and the removal of the employees from campus.

The incident happened Friday during school dismissal, according to Killeen Independent School District officials. The employees involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Killeen ISD Police are assisting with the investigation into the altercation.

"This behavior is not acceptable and does not reflect our expectations for staff," a district official said. "Student safety is our top priority, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation."

The district said it cannot provide additional details, citing the matter as a personnel issue.

Below is the letter sent to KISD families by the principal:

Dear Alice W. Douse Elementary Families,

I’m reaching out to inform you of an incident that occurred today during dismissal.

Three staff members were involved in a physical altercation in front of students, and some students were physically impacted by this situation.

The staff members involved have been removed from campus while we investigate. We are working closely with district leadership and Killeen ISD Police. Because this involves employee privacy, we cannot share additional details at this time.

I understand how concerning this is. This type of behavior does not meet our expectations for staff and is not acceptable in our schools. Student safety is our priority, and we are taking this matter seriously.

If you believe your child may have been impacted, please contact the school office at 254-336-7480. We will have additional counselors available on Monday to support any student who may need it. - Melissa Thomas, Principal of Alice W. Douse Elementary

