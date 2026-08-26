Killeen ISD special needs students left without bus service in second week of school

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A Killeen family is raising concerns after special needs students were left without school bus transportation in the second week of classes at Killeen ISD.

Kamarion Knight, a student diagnosed with autism at a young age, depends on a strict daily routine. His aunt, Shanteral Saunders, said the disruption to his transportation has created significant challenges — including difficult school arrivals.

"He's used to a routine... When routine is not working, he's not in his routine no more. It just, it messed everything up. That's an everyday process now," Saunders said. "it's throwing him off real bad. He's screaming, fighting. My brother's driving way out there to that school. Imagine driving and somebody hitting you the whole time you're driving."

Saunders said the school bus is more than just a ride for Knight — it is a source of comfort and familiarity.

"The principals, security, everybody come outside to help my brother with him because he doesn't want to go into the school because he's used to riding the school bus. The school bus is his safe haven because there's other kids on the bus that he knows that he went to school with," Saunders said.

Knight is not the only student affected. Saunders said four students in his special needs classroom are also without bus service.

"it's four other kids in that classroom that's not on the bus right now either. Their teacher, He called down there to the bus barn himself. He said they weren't answering the phone. The lady that handles transportation for Nolan Middle School called. They still weren't answering the phone for her," Saunders said.

Killeen ISD responded with a statement addressing the transportation issues.

"Killeen ISD knows families are counting on us to get their children to and from school safely. We continue to make route adjustments and finalize transportation assignments, including individualized transportation for students receiving special education services. This year, new routing software, campus closures and changes to the location of some special education programs have resulted in significant changes to some bus routes and stops. We are responding to families who reach out with transportation concerns and working to resolve those issues as quickly as possible. We are also hearing positive feedback from families about our new SMART Tag system, which provides families with greater visibility into their child's bus transportation and adds another layer of safety for students," the district said.

Saunders said she feels a responsibility to speak out on behalf of the children in her care and others in similar situations.

"As a parent, as an auntie, as a grandmother, I'm gonna do what is right for these kids of Killeen," Saunders said.

"All you're doing is hurting these kids. You're not hurting me, but you're hurting them kids. And I refuse to let kids be hurt because somebody doesn't want to do their job," Saunders said.

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