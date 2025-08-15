Killeen ISD police search for arson suspect from Willow Springs Elementary incident

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Independent School District Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying the person responsible for an arson at Willow Springs Elementary on Aug. 15.

The incident happened between 1:27 a.m. and 1:55 a.m. and the KISD Police Department is seeking any information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

The suspect can be seen on surveillance wearing a black shirt, black pants and carrying a red gas canister.

Killeen ISD Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KISD Police Department at (254) 336-2810 or email police.department@killeenisd.org.