Killeen ISD announces principal of elementary school is stepping down

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen Independent School District (KISD) shared news on Tuesday that the principal of Ira Cross Elementary, Stephanie Ford, has chosen to step down from her role, citing personal reasons.

KISD Superintendent Dr. King Davis said in an email sent to families that he is working diligently to find the next leader for the campus as quickly as possible.

Dr. King added that he will share more information when the selection process is complete. In the meantime, district leaders will be on campus to help daily operations and ensure a smooth and steady transition for the school.