Killeen ISD addresses allegations, no evidence against Meadows Elementary teacher

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Independent School District (KISD) is responding to circulating allegations regarding a teacher at Meadows Elementary.

In a message to families, Superintendent Jo Ann Fey reassured the community that the district takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and has followed mandatory reporting procedures.

The district says after a thorough investigation, all inquiries have concluded without evidence supporting any criminal offenses.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority," Fey stated. "We value our strong partnerships with local law enforcement and other support agencies, which are crucial to ensuring a secure learning environment."

In a previous communication, Meadows Elementary Principal Dr. Julie Sims emphasized the impact of social media in spreading unverified claims and urged families to verify information before sharing it. She reiterated that all allegations are scrutinized not just by KISD’s team, but by independent agencies as well.

To report safety concerns anonymously, families are reminded to visit www.KISDisSafe.com or to contact the school’s administrative team.