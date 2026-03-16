KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen Independent School District had a decrease in reported crimes for the 2024-25 school years versus the previous year.

25 News

This statistic is a part of the annual report presented to the school board at their workshop meeting.

Watch the story here:

Killeen Independent School District sees lower crime rates in 2024-25 school year

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

School board members got an overview of crime in the district in the 2024-25 school year. Neighbors told 25 News they're happy to see a decline.

Beatriz Flores just put her daughter in KISD this school year. She told 25 News hearing about a drop in crimes in the district gives her some hope.

“I feel a little more safer. They're not, you know, as we know, they're not allowed to take regular backpacks, they take clear backpacks, so knowing that, you know, that's across the board and it's not just now that she's in Pre-K, but when she's in elementary and in high school, that it'll be a safer school environment for her,” Flores said.

For the 2024-25 school year, 79 fewer incidents were reported than the previous year.

One of Solange Robinson's children attend Roy J. Smith Middle School, where 14-year-old Serenity Baker was stabbed and died in March of last year. She said she's always wanted the same pro-activeness in safety — even before Serenity's death.

“I feel like it shouldn't have taken that incident to occur for it to, um, for stuff to start being active and going on that they should have been doing. I feel like, you know, as a district, like I said, everybody picks and choose what they want to take serious and what they don't want to take serious, Robinson said. ”

Robinson said overall, she just wants the district to be consistent moving forward.

“I mean, I know there's so many kids they gotta look over, but if we're going to talk about doing certain things they need to like be on it daily. It has to be a consistent not here and there,” Robinson said.

The district is also looking at the academics from last school year, hoping to use the data to improve student learning.

“I would really challenge my fellow trustees that we really take the information from this document and build what I would call our academic accountability framework, because this tells you where our shortfalls are,” One board member said at the meeting.

At the meeting the district officer did say intervention from campus administrators played a part in the drop in drug, alcohol and tobacco cases in the district.

