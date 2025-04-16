Killeen High stops student attempting to bring weapon onto campus

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A message shared Wednesday morning to families with students at Killeen High School says a student attempted to bring a weapon onto the high school campus.

The notice identified the weapon as a knife.

According to the message, the student faces disciplinary action under the district's Student Code of Conduct.

Dear Roo Families,



At Killeen High School, the safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority. This message is to inform you of an incident that occurred earlier today involving a student who attempted to bring a knife onto campus.Our school staff acted swiftly and appropriately in response to the situation. The student involved was immediately addressed by campus administration and law enforcement.



In accordance with the Killeen ISD Student Code of Conduct, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.Please know that at no time were students or staff in immediate danger. Instruction has continued without interruption, and all students are safe.



We encourage our families to continue promoting the importance of reporting any suspicious or concerning behavior. Students can report safety concerns to a trusted adult or make an anonymous report at www.KISDisSafe.com [kisdissafe.com]. Your vigilance and partnership are key components in maintaining a secure learning environment.If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact the KHS front office.Thank you for your continued support.



Sincerely,Dr. Kara Trevino

Principal, Killeen High School



Killeen neighborhood reporter Josh Crawford reached out to the district for comment, but no further information was provided.