Killeen High School student arrested in connection to September assault

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A Killeen High School student was arrested by Killeen Independent School District police in connection to a Sept. 18 assault at the school.

KISD said the student was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Bell County Jail.

KISD said in a statement that the case was filed as assault causing bodily injury following a review by the Bell County District Attorney's Office.

"Killeen ISD appreciates the community’s patience as this process moved forward. The district followed all required procedures to ensure the investigation and legal review were completed thoroughly and appropriately. Killeen ISD remains committed to maintaining a safe learning environment and addressing all matters in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct and applicable law." - Karen Rudolph, Executive Director of Communications & Marketing, Killeen ISD

No additional information will be released because the case involves a student, the district said.