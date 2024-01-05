Killeen High School assistant football coach Greg Russell passes away

KILLEEN, Texas — Assistant football coach at Killeen High School, Greg Russell, has died.

Greg Russell's family created a GoFundMe several days before to raise money for medical expenses.

The GoFundMe reads as follows:

As a father, husband, and high school coach for over thirty years, Greg Russell has touched the lives of hundreds, and if you know Greg Russell, you know he has a big heart. On December 28th, that heart suffered a cardiac event while driving with his daughter, and has been struggling to recover. In the aftermath of that event, with Greg in ICU fighting for his life, medical expenses for the Russell family have quickly snowballed. If you are willing and able to bless Greg Russell and his family with a financial gift, please do so. Any financial gift will be used toward past, present, and future medical expenses. If you are unable to donate financially, please pray for God's providence in this difficult situation.

The fundraiser had a goal of $20,000, and surpassed that goal with over $25,000 raised.

Josh Sadler, Russell's co-coach, gave a statement to 25 News that reads as follows:

"Greg Russell will be missed greatly. He was a phenomenal teacher and coach who touched the lives of countless students and athletes over a career that spanned 29 years. No words can express my gratitude to him and his family for the work he did for the students of Killeen High School. He set the standard by which all coaches should strive to achieve. Greg coached kids with love in his heart and every player he came in contact with knew exactly that! His loss will be felt for some time to come, as you just cannot replace a man like Greg Russell. Greg served the athletic department as the Defensive Coordinator in football and as the Head Boys’ Track Coach. His brilliance and dedication to education will now become part of the history at the campus he loved – Once a Roo, Always a Roo."

