Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBell CountyKilleen

Actions

Killeen Fire Department conducting ariel ladder training on Monday

Killeen Fire Department
KXXV
Source: KXXV
Killeen Fire Department
Posted

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Fire Department is conducting aerial ladder training exercises throughout the city on Monday, focusing on commercial structures near the Trimmier Road and W.S. Young Drive area.

Training is taking place throughout the day at several locations, including area hotels such as the Marriott Courtyard and Howard Johnson. Residents and motorists may notice ladder trucks positioned near buildings and firefighters operating at elevated heights.

These exercises are part of routine training to ensure firefighters are prepared to respond safely and effectively to emergencies involving multi-story and commercial structures. There was no emergency, and no road closures were expected, though brief traffic delays occurred.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood