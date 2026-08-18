Killeen family searches for dog after shelter transferred him before owners could reclaim him

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A Killeen family is searching for answers after the Killeen Animal Shelter transferred their diabetic dog before they could pick him up — and no one has told them whether he was adopted or is sitting in a rescue.

Nicole Marion and Randal Trout got Gizmo at six weeks old.

"He kind of just brightened our life, definitely mine and the children's...It didn't matter who in the house is going through what, he would always find a way to connect with you."

Last month, Gizmo got loose and ended up at the Killeen Animal Shelter. When the family went to reclaim him, they were met with an unexpected fee and given a document indicating he would be made available for pickup until July 26.

"On the paper they gave me, it said they're gonna make him available on the 26th if I'm not there by then to pick him up," Marion said.

The family returned on July 26 to find the shelter was closed. When it reopened, the news was not what they expected.

"She came out and just said, Gizmo is no longer with us. And for me that could mean several different things. So my heart literally broke at that moment and I just, I said to her, what do you mean he's no longer with us? Like what do you mean by that? And she said, well he's with the rescue now," Marion said.

The family has received conflicting information about what happened to Gizmo and still does not know where he is.

"We've had two different stories that he was adopted out but then he was placed in a rescue. I mean, if our dog's in a rescue, why can't we rescue him, you know, that makes no sense to me. And why is there no urgency to share this information and resolve this issue," Trout said.

Trout said the uncertainty is made worse by a health concern.

"This is another thing that really worries us is because he's a diabetic," Trout said.

The family turned to social media to find Gizmo, and their post drew responses from other pet owners who said they had faced similar situations.

"Most of the stories that I — they said they never got them back or they basically said that they had to get an attorney, they had to do everything that they possibly could to try to get their dog back and some people are still heartbroken years later," Marion said.

Now Marion is taking the experience a step further, working to propose what she is calling a "Gizmo Ordinance" that would require Animal Services to give owners a courtesy call before transferring their animals, along with additional protections.

"I'm working on proposing a 'Gizmo Ordinance' that would require Animal Services to give owners a courtesy call before transferring their animals, along with a few other protections. Hopefully, the proposal will be ready in October," Marion said.

25 News reached out to the City of Killeen, and a representative responded to questions about the shelter's policies.

According to the city, when an animal is picked up as a stray, it is entered into the city's Lost & Found system and placed on a minimum 72-hour, or three-day, stray hold. The city said that is a minimum hold period, not a guarantee that an animal will remain at the shelter immediately after 72 hours.

"If an animal is not reclaimed by the end of the stray hold period, it becomes the property of the City and may be placed for adoption, transferred to a rescue partner, or otherwise dispositioned in accordance with applicable policies," the city said.

The city said owners reclaiming a pet must provide a state-issued photo ID along with proof of a current rabies vaccination, microchip with current owner contact information, and sterilization. If an owner cannot provide that documentation at the time of reclaim, the animal will be microchipped prior to release if applicable, and the owner must sign a contract to provide proof of rabies vaccination within seven days and proof of sterilization within 30 days.

The city said it updates its Lost & Found listings at killeentexas.gov/animals hourly and also posts animals on social media through a "Do You Know Me" series.

On the question of shared responsibility, the city said its role is the impoundment and care of lost pets, contacting owners of microchipped animals and providing the opportunity for owners to identify and reclaim their pets. Owners, the city said, are responsible for actively searching — including contacting the shelter, checking online listings and visiting in person — and for reclaiming their pet before the stray hold period ends.

"Reuniting lost pets with their families is one of the most important things Killeen Animal Services does. In fact, just this year, we have helped more than 600 animals find their way back home," the city said.

The city added that keeping pets microchipped with current owner contact information, and ensuring they wear a collar with identification tags, gives the shelter the best chance of returning a lost animal to its owner.

"Ultimately, our goal is the same one every pet owner has: to get lost pets safely back to the people who love them," the city said.

For Marion and Trout, the goal right now is simpler.

"He's our family. Definitely more than just the dog. He is missed tremendously," Marion said.

The family said they just want to know Gizmo is OK and are exploring any options to get him back.

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