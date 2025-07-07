Killeen deploys firefighters to assist flood disaster response

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Specialized personnel from Killeen are headed to assist the ongoing disaster response efforts.

Nine members of the Fire & Rescue team deployed Monday morning.

“We are fortunate to have such highly trained and skilled specialized teams equipped to provide critical life-saving services wherever they are needed most,” said Fire Chief Jim Kubinski.

The deployment includes:

1 Search Team Manager assigned to Texas A&M Task Force 1

assigned to Texas A&M Task Force 1 6 Swift Water Technicians with Texas A&M Task Force 1, equipped with two boats and tow vehicles

with Texas A&M Task Force 1, equipped with two boats and tow vehicles 2 TIFMAS (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System) Saw Team Members with a UTV and tow vehicle

While deployments can vary, Killeen's fire teams typically deploy for 14 days.

The devastating floods in central Texas have left families and communities in urgent need of support. Scripps News Group and the Scripps Howard Fund are partnering to provide critical relief to those impacted. Every dollar donated will support local organizations with relief efforts.

https://www.scrippsnews.com/relief

This campaign is a Scripps News Group initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to this campaign are tax deductible.