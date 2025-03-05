Killeen council approves installation of license plate reader system

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen City Council offered support of adding license plate reader system to the city during Tuesday's meeting.

The Flock Safety Camera System takes pictures of vehicles, including license plates, make, model, and color. The images are sent to a law enforcement database.

City of Killeen

Police Chief Pedro Lopez addressed the council, answering questions about privacy issues. Chief Lopez said the system is not designed to take pictures of people, but sharing the location of where the devices are placed would make them less effective.

The cost of $488,250 will be paid through grant, city, and state forfeiture funds.

The proposal for the system says it will help the police department in their efforts to combat vehicle and catalytic converter theft, as well as violent crime.

The Killeen Police Department sought public input before moving forward with the proposal.

In response to the proposal, Mayor Debbie Nash-King said, “Whatever mechanism that is legal that we can use to prevent crime and to keep our city safe, I’m all for it.”

You canread the proposal here.

