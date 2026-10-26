Killeen completes first phase of Stagecoach Road improvements, second phase plans already underway

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen marked the completion of the first phase of Stagecoach Road improvements on Friday, finishing improvements between East Trimmier Road and W.S. Young Drive.

Crews did "full-depth roadway reconstruction, replacing deteriorated pavement with a rebuilt roadway."

The work, which cost over $7 million, was funded through the city's fiscal year 2022 Street Reconstruction Bond program.

The second phase of the project will extend from W.S. Young Drive to State Highway 195.

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"This project has been a long time in the making, and we appreciate everyone who helped bring it across the finish line," Zagars said in a media release. "The contractor did a great job, and the finished roadway looks great. We also appreciate residents' patience throughout the process. Now, we can turn our attention to the next phase of improvements along Stagecoach Road."

For more information about city infrastructure projects, visit the City of Killeen Engineering Department's webpage at killeentexas.gov.

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