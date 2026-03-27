Killeen City Council postpones vote on changing public comment rules, meeting times

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen City Council voted Tuesday to table a decision on changing meeting times and public comment rules until June, following the May election when new council members will take office.

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Killeen City Council postpones vote changing public comment rules, meeting times

The council is considering altering when it holds meetings and what issues residents can discuss during public comment periods. Two years ago, the council decided the public could only speak on issues actively on the agenda.

This week, neighbors expressed a desire for more opportunities to be heard and raised concerns about proposed changes to meeting times to not conflict with other local meetings.

"I see a lot more people in the gallery this evening with regard to meeting format. Maybe we can increase that number, change meetings back to at least 5 o'clock, 5:30.," one resident said.

"We should be able to speak about non-agenda items and citizen comments. This is having the voices heard. For instance, when will it be on the agenda about septic tanks?," another resident said.

Councilwoman Gonzalez responded to the concerns, stating she wants to continue the conversation with citizen feedback.

"Before we go round and round and back and forth, would it be possible to create, or maybe, maybe it's just a matter of putting it on the agenda to get feedback.," Gonzalez said.

Rick Williams, who served on the Killeen City Council from 2020 to 2022, said the logic behind the rule change two years ago was understandable.

"I think it was done with efficiency in mind," Williams said.

"There has to be a structure obviously because you you're there to do business but you know having it open to where you know comments or thoughts of citizens, you know, can be brought forward to the entire council. At once, uh, I see it as a good thing," Williams said.

Williams noted that bringing back open comments requires both the council and the public to respect decorum during meetings.

"As adults we understand or should understand what is appropriate and what is not appropriate for a public forum if it has to do with city business city issues it is appropriate to be stated at a city council meeting," Williams said.

City council meetings are held the 1st and 3rd Tuesday every month at 3:00 p.m.

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