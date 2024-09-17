Killeen City Council considering $200,000 in funding for Meals on Wheels program

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Meals on Wheels program is partnering with the Hill Country Community Action Agency (HCCAA) to provide meals to income-eligible seniors. The program serves over 300 clients every year.

The council has authorized an award through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for HCCAA totaling nearly $200,000.00 for the Meals on Wheels project — the money will be used to purchase kitchen equipment.

The program, operating out of a city-owned WWII army barracks, will relocate preparation and staging to the Avanti Legacy Parkview (ALP) affordable senior housing commercial kitchen.

City council is set to meet at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

For more information about the resolution, click here.