Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Several Memorial Day events in Central Texas canceled due to weather

AMERICAN FLAG
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
An American flag ripples in the wind.
AMERICAN FLAG
Posted
and last updated

KILLEEN
The City of Killeen says weather conditions have led to the cancellation of this year's Memorial Day ceremony at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

The Monday morning event would have featured keynote speaker Gen. James E. Rainey, who is the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Futures Command. Mayor Debbie Nash-King was also set to provide remarks, along with a 21-gun salute.

The city says the ceremony has been canceled "due to inclement weather."

KEMPNER
The Memorial Day ceremony has been canceled.

WACO
The ceremony at the Doris Miller VA Medical Center has been moved indoors due to weather concerns.

FREESTONE COUNTY
The event planned Monday morning at the Veteran's Remembrance Park in Teague is canceled.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood