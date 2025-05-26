Several Memorial Day events in Central Texas canceled due to weather

KILLEEN

The City of Killeen says weather conditions have led to the cancellation of this year's Memorial Day ceremony at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

The Monday morning event would have featured keynote speaker Gen. James E. Rainey, who is the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Futures Command. Mayor Debbie Nash-King was also set to provide remarks, along with a 21-gun salute.

The city says the ceremony has been canceled "due to inclement weather."

KEMPNER

The Memorial Day ceremony has been canceled.

WACO

The ceremony at the Doris Miller VA Medical Center has been moved indoors due to weather concerns.

FREESTONE COUNTY

The event planned Monday morning at the Veteran's Remembrance Park in Teague is canceled.