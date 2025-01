KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Killeen is preparing for weather impacts on Thursday and Friday.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday the city will close the W.S. Young Bridge. It will remain closed until it's safe to travel from 2201 S. W.S. Young Dr. to Atkinson Ave.

