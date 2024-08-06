'Just in time': Stop sign at Featherline and Chaparral in Killeen could come before school starts

KILLEEN, Texas — The traffic at the corner of Feahterline and Chaparral in Killeen is pretty bad during the summer.

Lamont Whitfield, who lives on the corner of that intersection, said that is nothing compared to school time.

”In the mornings between 8:00 when they’re dropping off and 9:00, by the time they’re dropping off and returning, it’s hard to get out of this traffic,” said Whitfield.

“People coming up Featherline and trying to get on Chaparral, there’s a lot of problems and a lot of issues there.”

That is why Bell County had planned to install a stop sign at that intersection last month.

Obviously it didn’t happen so, 25 News met with County Commissioner Louie Minor to ask why.

“What stopped it in the process before because last time we were out here, you were about to install a stop sign?” asked 25 News Reporter Adam Schindler.

”The request — one person, a member of the public, requested a public hearing,” said Louie Minor, Bell County Commissioner, District 4.

A request that came in last minute and halted the sign installation.

It’s another delay that Whitfield tells me needs to pass before school starts this month.

”Safety, especially for those kids that are walking and for the youth that’re driving to school, that inexperienced and trying to get in and out of the high school,” said Whitfield.

“For these teenagers trying to get in and out of this traffic Featherline and trying to get on Chaparral, it’s dangerous.”

Whitfield said a stop sign is a decent place to start but more has to be done.

”The funding needs to be approved, the work needs to be done, and the road needs to be widened,” said Whitfield.

The public hearing isn’t until August 12, but Commissioner Minor tells me you can voice you opinion this week.

”I wanted to host something over here at 6:00 to give people and opportunity to come and speak there on Thursday at Police Headquarters,” said Minor

Minor said the Bell County Commissioners Court will hold their public hearing on the stop sign this coming Monday at 9 am.

They are expected to vote immediately after the hearing the sign could be installed the same day.