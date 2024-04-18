'I want to see my girls live a long time': Killeen woman 4 years into search for kidney

KILLEEN, Texas — What Ja’Net Saucedo thought was a respiratory issue four years ago, turned out to be much more serious.

“That night they told me that I had CKD — chronic kidney disease," she said.

The 49-year-old mother, wife and grandmother believes part of this is because of genetics.

Ja’Net stepped up to be strong for her mother who also battled kidney issues.

“We knew she was going through some things, but we didn’t know how advanced she was — you know, the older generation they sometimes tend not to share, and unfortunately I think that was the situation," she said.

"I was already on this journey when my mom passed."

Since being diagnosed, she has gained weight and is constantly tired, making her cut back on things she loves, like family camping trips — which are more important now, when minutes matter.

“There’s medications I’ll be on for the rest of my life that will help me," Ja'Net said.

She is still looking for a kidney match so she can have a long life with her family.

"I'm trying to find a kidney because I want to see my girls live a long tim — my granddaughter," she said.

"We recently lost my mom to kidney failure and I saw how it affected me and my sisters — I don’t want that for my girls, none of my family.”

Click here for more information on how to help out.

Ja’Net really encourages people to be a donor — whether to help her, or others in need.