Holiday pet safety tips: Killeen Animal Services reminds owners how to keep your pet safe and stress-free

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — As the temperatures drop, the City of Killeen and Killeen Animal Services Department are offering tips to keep your pets safe and stress-free.

“Small precautions can make a big difference during the winter months,” Killeen Animal Services Director Amanda Moore said. “Whether it’s keeping pets warm, avoiding holiday hazards or providing a quiet space, a little preparation goes a long way in keeping them safe and healthy.”

Keep your pets warm and indoors - Freezing temperatures can be dangerous, so bring your pets inside during cold weather and provide them with warm bedding that's away from drafts. Limit time spent outdoors, especially for short-haired, senior, or sick pets.

Avoid hazardous holiday foods - Chocolate, candy, bones, onions, grapes, and other holiday dishes and ingredients can be toxic for your pets. Keep all food and trash out of reach.

Use caution with your holiday decorations - Tinsel, ornaments, ribbons, candles and electrical chords can pose choking, shock or fire hazards. Place your holiday decorations higher, out of reach, and unplug chords when not in use.

Provide a quiet space for them - Visitors during the holidays and noise can overwhelm pets. Offer a space that's calm and separate from guests that has water, bedding, and toys.

Prevent escapes - Frequent door openings can increase the chance of pets getting outside. Ensure your pets have ID tags and microchips with up-to-date information.

Prepare for travel - If traveling with your pets, pack food, any medication, blankets and supplies. Never leave your pets unattended in vehicles.