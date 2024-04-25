Hallmark Restaurant plans to re-open in 4 months

KILLEEN, Texas — At the Hallmark Restaurant in Killeen, workers are cleaning up after the aftermath of an accidental fire.

Walls, ceilings, equipment, and floors are all destroyed — the Killeen code inspector has declared the building unsafe for use at this time.

The Front of House Manager, Courtney Greene, says they are taking giant steps to get everything cleaned up as fast as possible.

The hope is to re-open in four months.

"We miss everybody, and we appreciate the support, and we just love everybody that has been stopping by checking on us seeing if anybody needed anything — its uplifting," Greene said.

The manager says this is the first fire at this restaurant, but they did have a car run into the building about seven months ago.

Four workers were inside the building at the time of the fire, but everyone got out safely.

The restaurant has been open since 1986.

The owners and managers say they're looking forward to serving the community once again — they ask that Central Texans keep praying and wait patiently.