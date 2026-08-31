Fort Hood CW2 Deontre Huey remembered after fatal helicopter crash

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Friends and relatives gathered at The Central Texas State Veteran Cemetery to honor Deontre Huey, who was killed when an Apache helicopter crashed near Salado.

Huey and Warrant Officer Seth Olmstead of Belton were both killed in the crash two weeks ago. Fort Hood has not released an update regarding the mishap that led to the crash.

Those who knew Huey remembered him for his love of music, people and his ability to light up a room.

Chassidy Nacole, a member of Huey's family, said the gathering was not meant to be a somber occasion.

"It was never a dull moment with him. So this isn't a sad goodbye, it's a celebration," Nacole said.

Nacole reflected on the lessons Huey left behind.

"He was very open, loving, very diverse, he, there was no limits. So I'm living my life now with no limitations, and that's what he taught me, like, if you wanna do something, you put in the work, you get it done, and you keep going," Nacole said.

Huey's battle buddy, Maverick Connary, was among those who knew him through his service and said Huey's example shaped how he approaches life.

"He really just taught me how to be nonjudgmental. And just, you know, just kind of accept everyone and just learn from them. Live freely," Connary said.

Relative Tamara Denson said the turnout at the services reflected the impact Huey had on those around him.

"The lives that he has impacted, it shows and everybody that showed up here today and those that had a desire to come and come and make it, you know, but he has truly enough impact on our lives and a legacy that we can all look forward to," Denson said.

Huey's family said one thing people should take from his life is remembering to smile.

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