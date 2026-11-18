KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen ISD is considering closing and rezoning several campuses — including Ellison High School — as part of its Optimization 2.0 plan, as the district grapples with a decline of more than 5,000 students over the past three years and significant funding changes.

District leaders say they want input from families before making any final decisions, and they have been holding town halls to hear from families and staff about the multiple solutions under consideration.

Karen Rudolph with the district said Killeen ISD is looking to shut down and rezone certain campuses to stay fiscally responsible.

"There's school vouchers, there's a declining birth rate. Killeen ISD is also experiencing the loss of federal impact aid funding in the coming years and so it's really important that we're good stewards of our dollar," Rudolph said.

The district says it is serving more than 5,000 fewer students than it did just three years ago, falling from a peak of 44,123 students in 2022–2023 to 39,025 so far this school year. The district says that decline is roughly equal to the enrollment of two to three KISD high schools, and that across its elementary schools, about 6,100 student seats are currently empty.

The district also faces a significant financial hit. Killeen ISD receives federal Impact Aid because it serves students whose families are connected to the military or federal government, and as that population declines, the district says it will lose about $31 million in Impact Aid annually over the next several years.

The district is looking at closing various elementary and high schools, including Ellison High School.

Kyle Moore, an Ellison alum who has students at the school, said he is worried about how the change could impact students' class ranking and extracurricular activities.

"I just don't think that It's fair to the kids either way to just be like, all right. Start all over, and again, that's just individual, and I know there's a lot other, a lot of other individuals who are in similar position. It's just that, man, I've been going to all these town halls and I hear all these kids get up and talk passionately about their school," Moore said.

Another concerned parent and high school teacher, who asked to remain anonymous, said the change of environment that could come to the early college school could bring negative impacts.

"Early college provides an environment where kids can achieve success in the best environment possible within Killeen. I've had Coworkers before that have been great parents, highly educated, and when they go to a regular high school, their students are getting into drugs, failing academically because of the the kids they're around socially," the teacher said.

Calathia Hazel, a Killeen ISD mom, said she hopes district leaders consider the historical value Ellison brings and look to their previous optimization plan as a framework for improvement.

"If our enrollment is down, we have to look at other policies that we have in place, the attendance policy. That's a lot of the reason to enrollment is down because parents are pulling their kids because of attendance, you know, then safety precautions," Hazel said.

"If we have to close more of the elementary schools and combine them, that's understandable, but I really think our high schools need to stay open because there are more kids coming into the community that are going to need to go to school. I'm currently volunteering at one of the middle schools that was optimized and to see the results of that optimization and how overcrowded that building is," Hazel said.

In the coming weeks, district leaders and the Board of Trustees will continue discussions about the best path forward.

The last town hall will be Thursday at Ellison High School from 6 to 8 p.m.

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