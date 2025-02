KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A&M-Central Texas announced new enrollment records on Friday for the Spring 2025 semester.

Let's break down the numbers:



Total semester credit hours - 23,427 (Breaks Spring 2017 record)

Total student enrollment - 2,417 (Increase of 8.2% over Spring 2024)

Graduate program enrollment - Up 34.6% from Spring 2023

You can view the full report by clicking here.

The university’s second eight-week semester begins March 24th.