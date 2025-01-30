Driver arrested for DWI; 1 pedestrian in critical condition after being struck in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A 29-year-old female was arrested for a DWI and other outstanding warrants after hitting a female pedestrian early Thursday morning.

The Killeen Police Department says officers responded to a call referencing a crash near Central Texas Expressway and Weldon Way at around 2:48 a.m. — upon arrival, they found the pedestrian lying in the roadway.

She was transported to a local hospital where she is still in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a two-door vehicle was traveling eastbound in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway when it struck the pedestrian, who was reportedly standing in the outside lane.

"The driver stopped and called 9-1-1 to report the incident," police said.

This investigation is ongoing and authorities are still investigating the crash — there are no further details available at this time.