Dozens of KISD campuses to provide free lunch, breakfast for 2025–26 school year

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — When the new school year starts for the Killeen Independent School District, students at all campuses will be offered free breakfast. 38 campuses will also offer free school lunches.
The free lunches are offered through the Community Eligibility Provision, which lets schools provide the food without requiring families to apply for free or reduced-price meals.
“Thanks to this program, we can make sure every child has access to nutritious meals without families needing to fill out paperwork or worry about costs. It’s a win for our students, our families, and our schools.” said Steve Smith, KISD executive director of school nutrition
KISD schools participating in CEP:
- Alice W. Douse Elementary
- Alternative Learning Center
- Brookhaven Elementary
- Cedar Valley Elementary
- Clifton Park Elementary
- Dr. Joseph A. Fowler Elementary
- Harker Heights Elementary
- Hay Branch Elementary
- Iduma Elementary
- Ira Cross Jr. Elementary
- Killeen Elementary
- Maxdale Elementary
- Mountain View Elementary
- Nolanville Elementary
- Pat Carney Elementary
- Peebles Elementary
- Pershing Park Elementary
- Reeces Creek Elementary
- Richard E. Cavazos Elementary
- Saegert Elementary
- Timber Ridge Elementary
- Trimmier Elementary
- Venable Village Elementary
- Willow Springs Elementary
- Eastern Hills Middle School
- Gateway Middle School
- Liberty Hill Middle School
- Live Oak Ridge Middle School
- Manor Middle School
- Palo Alto Middle School
- Rancier Middle School
- C.E. Ellison High School
- Gateway High School
- Killeen High School
- Pathways Academic Campus
- Robert M. Shoemaker High School