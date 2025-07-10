Dozens of KISD campuses to provide free lunch, breakfast for 2025–26 school year

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — When the new school year starts for the Killeen Independent School District, students at all campuses will be offered free breakfast. 38 campuses will also offer free school lunches.

The free lunches are offered through the Community Eligibility Provision, which lets schools provide the food without requiring families to apply for free or reduced-price meals.

“Thanks to this program, we can make sure every child has access to nutritious meals without families needing to fill out paperwork or worry about costs. It’s a win for our students, our families, and our schools.” said Steve Smith, KISD executive director of school nutrition

KISD schools participating in CEP:

