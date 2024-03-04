Democratic Bell Co. Commissioner blames former county party Chair for eviction from headquarters

KILLEEN, Texas — Late last week the Bell County Democratic Party was kicked out of a building in Killeen, which they were using as their headquarters.

25 News reached out to the current party leadership with no response, but we were able to connect with the highest elected democrat in Bell County, County Commissioner Louie Minor.

25 News pressed Minor for answers.

“How did the party get into this situation to where they ended up getting evicted,” 25 News reporter Adam Schindler asked Minor.

”I don’t think it was the party perse,” Minor said.

“I think a lot the decisions that our former chair made were bad decisions.”

The former Chair he was speaking of is current Harker Heights Council Member and Mayor Pro Tem, Lynda Nash.

Nash resigned her position as Party Chair for Bell County in late February.

Minor told me this is just one example of her pour leadership.

”Gross mismanagement of everything,” Minor said.

“Even for this instance, I know it was brought up to here that we were running low on funds and could not pay rent any more, back in October.”

“Who’s currently running the Bell County Democratic Party?” Schindler asked Minor.

”Locally, I think we elected a Vice Chair,” Minor said.

I reached out to the Vice Chair, and I have yet to get a response.

I also reached out to the State Democratic Party and Lynda Nash and got the same result.

Minor told me the current situation falls directly at Nash’s feet adding, he asked her to resign in December.

Minor also told me, the only person currently on the ballot to be the next Bell County chair will be elected because he is running unopposed but will not be seated because he has taken a position with President Biden’s campaign.

I spoke with the owner of the Killeen property, who declined to do an interview with me.

He did tell me he thought the tenants were really good people.

Although he appreciates that, the bottom line he said, is he's a businessman.