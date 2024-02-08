'Cupboard Pantry' teaches college students how to make meals and save money

KILLEEN, Texas — Texas A&M Central Texas started the Cupboard Pantry in 2016 it is for students, staff, and faculty—all run by students.

Students are learning how they can save money and make meals out of the pantry.

“I’m just very grateful that we do have this resource for our students because when I grew up—me personally—getting food from the church and food pantries, and I know how awkward and embarrassing it can be sometimes, and again I feel like us going out to talk about this also takes away that shame and stigma," Title 9 student advocate Bianca Summers said.

Every semester is different for the campus.

30 to 60 students use the pantry to their advantage. The highest count they have had is 110, and that was during COVID.

According to TAMUCT, food insecurity is considered a risk factor for partner violence. Over 44 million Americans experience food insecurity—from zero income to six figures, you can struggle.

“It’s not just people at or below the poverty level. Everyone can experience this and there should be no shame involved in accessing any of those resources,” Summer said.

The pantry consists of more than just food as everyday factors weigh in. There are wipes, diapers, and toiletries too.

They are now adding frozen food to the list, and donations can be made on campus. Just look for the cardboard box.