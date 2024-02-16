Water in Bell County smells like bleach, Killeen resident believes it made his dog sick

KILLEEN, Texas — When I turn the water on at my home in Killeen, it smells like a swimming pool.

Apparently, I'm not alone. I talked to other Killeen residents who are also concerned, so I pressed the water an explanation.

For the past couple weeks, Thomas and Rabecca — who asked me not to reveal their last name — noticed a strong bleach smell coming from tap water at their home.

”I can smell that now,” said Thomas. as he turned on the faucet. “Yeah, I can still smell the chlorine coming out of my bathroom.”

He told me he believes the water sickened his new puppy Hope sick

”It was continual vomiting all day Saturday and she didn’t have the energy that she had,” said Thomas.

They took Hope to the vet and were told she got sick from the chlorine in the water. So I went down to the water district to ask questions.

Speaking to WCID General Manager, Ricky Garrett, I asked, “So what’s going on right now? Is it the annual conversion that you guys do to clean out the system?”

"Yes," Garrett said, "it’s something we started a couple of years ago after we had the big issue with nitrification."

This is when they put a chlorine-only mixture into the water to clean out the system. Those chlorine levels need to leave there facility at 4.0 or less.

That is what Garrett said is happening.,

”The samples that I have seen are around 2.5 to 3.0 at the customer take points,” said Garrett.

Slightly lower than the numbers found at Thomas and Rabecca’s home.

”They had done the chlorine level test at the fire hydrant at 3.5 parts per million and at the residential, they’re are 2.7 parts per million,” said Thomas.

Thomas told me his family does not watch the news or get the paper, so they didn’t know about the conversion treatment until Hope got sick.

They get their city updates from Facebook and together we went through the page.

We did have to go all the way back January 11 to find the latest update informing the community about the annual conversion.

Thomas and Rabecca told me they plan to ask the city to cover the vet bill. They also want more information and regular updates put out on social media for folks like them who don't watch the news.