City of Killeen sees growth in downtown based on its 2040 Comprehensive Plan

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has unveiled its first Shop Downtown Business Directory, complete with 59 businesses. The directory includes restaurants and businesses that specialize in entertainment, education, retail, self-care, and more.

“This building was the former Hax Levi Army and western wear and one of my grandfather’s actually brought a pair of army boots from here when he was stationed here," said Dustin Evans, Owner of Southern Brewing Company.

Evans family has military ties to the area, as Downtown Killeen is expanding under the 2040 moving forward plan set by the city. Evans thought it would be perfect to add another branch to their business.

“They’ve gathered the political capital to make it happened… what they have done has turned Downtown Killeen what was sort of a vacant empty space into a true destination,” Evans said.

The plan is used to shape growth for the next 20 years, set in action in 2022, an increase in occupancy of businesses has grown from 30 percent to 80 percent. Grants and incentive programs have allowed for 35 new businesses while adding nearly 90 jobs to the economy and 1,000 volunteer hours in the first year.

“It’s important to understand that the revitalization is a corruptive arrangement between public and private, it’s not without risk for all parties involved so we defiantly leverage all the things we could to make this dream into a reality,” Evans said.

The Southern Brewing Company has plans to open spring of 2025 — bringing a family friendly environment and 20 plus jobs out of their own business.

“There’s an emergent community and culture downtown, just really incredible creators, restaurant, bars … Downtown Killeen is going to be the place to be and right now the iron is hot and you need to strike,” Evans said.