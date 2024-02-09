Central Texas College culinary program to give students real-world experience

KILLEEN, Texas — Central Texas College's culinary program is training its students to take over restaurants.

With over 100 students involved in the 2-year program, every semester the students get a chance to cook for the community as a real-world experience to test how they can operate their own business in the food industry in the seasonal Patio Cafe and Sweet Retreat Bakery.

Students are in charge of the menu and decor to fit each meal.

“Some of them get very into it and they are going to have the whole shenanigans. They are going to have particarllo, the first cuisine is Mexican, “ said Chef Lupita, Hospitality Management Coordinator.

Dates and cuisines for the exclusive dinners are Feb. 9 (Mexican), Feb. 23 (Italian), March 8 (German), April 5 (Mediterranean), April 19 (West Indian), and May 3 (Western cooking).

Seatings will be every 15 minutes from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Reservations may be made by calling 254-526-1515 or emailing debra.knudson@ctcd.edu a week in advance of the dinner date. Officials ask that you include the name, time of arrival, and number of people in the party.

The Advanced Pastry class at CTC will host its seasonal bakeshop, Sweet Retreat Bakery. Students will offer baked goods at 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 13 to April 18 at the Roy J. Smith Student Center.

The pastry shop will be closed on March 12 and March 14 for Spring Break.