Central Texas authorities investigate fatal shooting in Killeen

Posted at 4:36 PM, Apr 17, 2024
KILLEEN, Texas — Central Texas law enforcement agencies are currently investigating Wednesday afternoon's shooting in Killeen that left one man dead.

According to the Killeen Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of Taree Loop. Upon arrival, they found a man with gunshot wounds and no suspect on the scene — the suspect called 911 and informed dispatchers of the incident.

"Copperas Cove Police officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in Lampasas County," police said.

"The suspect refused to get out of the vehicle and sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Officers did not charge any firearms, and the Lampasas County Sheriff's Department and the Texas Rangers will be conducting the death investigation in Lampasas County.

This investigation is ongoing, and the name of the victim and the suspect will not be released until next of kin are notified.

