Body found in Killeen home during welfare check

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Detectives with the Robbery-Homicide Unit for the Killeen Police Department are investigating the death of a 53-year-old woman.

Investigators say Killeen officers responded to the 2700 block of Taft Street on Monday evening for a welfare check.

Officers report discovering the body of a woman with a gunshot wound inside the home.

At this time, investigators believe the death is domestic-related.

An autopsy will be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences.

