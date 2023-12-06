Blind couple in Killeen still struggling to get basic living needs in public housing

KILLEEN, Texas — In October of this year, 25 News introduced you to the Brennans — a blind couple living in a public housing complex on Wolf Street in Killeen.

Tom Brennan and his wife reached out to 25 News' Adam Schindler to share the problems they were having with the Killeen Housing Authority.

"Repairs are not being done — I have 129 work orders out on this apartment, just since July," Tom Brennan said in October.

"We don’t have a heater, we don’t have an oven, we don’t have a washing machine, we’ve got plumbing leaks, and things like that."

They now have a new washing machine, and the stove is a different one that they can actually use, but still not the best for someone who is blind.

”For a blind person, the only way you can tell the burner is on is to turn it on and put your hand on there until you get a hot burner,” Tom Brennan said on Tuesday.

There was one thing they were worried most about, and that is still their biggest concern.

”We don’t have a heater at all still, and that’s why it’s chilly in here,” Tom Brennan said.

It’s a problem he said they shouldn’t have.

”I do all the things that I'm supposed to do, my wife does what she’s supposed to do, and it seems like everything we do we get trounced for one way or another,” Tom Brennan said.

Months of simply trying to get basics has left them with a single message.

”It’s not fair — that’s what it comes down to,” Tom Brennan said.

"It's not fair.”

Then Brennans told 25 News that the new property management company says they will get their heater fixed.

This is something that they said, they will have to see to believe.