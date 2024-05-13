Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBell CountyKilleen

Actions

Authorities offering up to $150,000 reward for info regarding robbery of USPS carrier in Killeen

USPS
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Susan Walsh/AP
A mailbox is seen in Annapolis, Md., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
USPS
Posted at 4:45 PM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 18:12:07-04

KILLEEN, Texas — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect who robbed a USPS letter carrier in Killeen last Friday.

At around 4:45 p.m. at 4303 Deer Creek Drive, a man robbed the carrier.

"If you have any information about this incident, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 4307452 — all information will be kept strictly confidential," authorities said.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Faces of Fort Cavazos

1:54 PM, Aug 16, 2022