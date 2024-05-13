Authorities offering up to $150,000 reward for info regarding robbery of USPS carrier in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect who robbed a USPS letter carrier in Killeen last Friday.

At around 4:45 p.m. at 4303 Deer Creek Drive, a man robbed the carrier.

"If you have any information about this incident, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 4307452 — all information will be kept strictly confidential," authorities said.