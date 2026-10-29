Armor of God continues search for shelter location to serve Killeen's homeless before Jan. 1 deadline

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Armor of God is continuing to explore locations to open an overnight homeless shelter in Killeen by the January 1 deadline, as the city works to have an option ready for neighbors before its only other shelter closes.

The city would need an organization that relies on minimal city funding and can be ready by the deadline. But complications might leave some in the community with nowhere to go.

Denise Harris has experienced homelessness on and off since coming to Bell County in 1978. She told me that growing up, she was caught in cycles of abusive relationships and addictions. Now she is living in her own apartment thanks to help from Armor of God.

"A lot of the community shuns the homeless. They think we're not people, it feels like sometimes, and we're as much people as they are," Harris said.

"It's not right for any human being to be homeless and living in the dirt," Harris said.

Neighbors questioned city leaders on the situation at the most recent council meeting, asking why they would put extra restrictions on Armor of God that aren't routine.

"They need to figure out a way to have shelters," a person said at the meeting.

Stacy Torres is currently using Friends in Crisis services and is at risk of having nowhere to go if a solution is not found. She told me she got to Texas a few weeks ago for the job opportunities, and now, as the deadline gets closer, she is nervous for herself and others.

"I think not just in Killeen, Texas, but everywhere else, we need to work on work on having compassion and he's helping those in need. My biggest worry is leaving and then, okay, I'm working, but I still don't have my own spot," Torres said.

Council Member at Large Mellisa Brown says she sees inconsistencies in the council's voting but says leaders are still committed to finding a solution.

"The only option I think we have is to work together with the one community partner that has stepped forward and said, 'I want to help. I'm ready to help, I'm willing to help' and help facilitate them finding a location and instead of putting blocks in their path," Brown said.

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